Question Hour Derailed in UP Legislature for Second Day Due to Oppositition Uproar

Lucknow: The Question Hour was derailed in both houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as a determined opposition created uproar over various issues, particularly law and order.

Both the state Assembly and the Legislative Council had to be adjourned briefly minutes after it met for the day to allow frayed tempers to cool down. The two Houses were then adjourned till noon, as a result of which the vital Question Hour was affected for the second consecutive day.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was first adjourned for 30 minutes amid uproar by opposition members who tried to raise various issues.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary sought permission from Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit to raise various issues, particularly those pertaining to law and order.

He was, however, shouted down by members from treasury benches who claimed that the opposition had no issue to raise and hence was disturbing the proceedings. All the while a number of opposition members made noisy protests in the Well.

Amid the din, the Chair adjourned the House for 30 minutes. The adjournment was then extended till noon.

When the House reassembled, there was order in the House and a couple of questions listed for the day were taken up.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Upper House where opposition members created noisy scenes over law and order issues, particularly the shootout inside the court room of the CJM in Bijnor on Tuesday.

As the agitated members did not show any sign of relenting, the Chair adjourned the House first for 15 minutes and then till noon.

The opposition had forced adjournment of the two Houses on Tuesday, the opening day of the Winter Session of the state legislature, on various issues and no question

listed for the day could be taken up.

