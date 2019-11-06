Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Cattle Dying a Big Issue But People Dying Isn't?' Punjab Chief Secy Gets an Earful from SC Over Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court also rejected the suggestion of allowing stubble burning on certain conditions.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
'Cattle Dying a Big Issue But People Dying Isn't?' Punjab Chief Secy Gets an Earful from SC Over Stubble Burning
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Punjab government and the state’s chief secretary over unabated stubble burning leading to plummeting air quality in neighbouring Delhi.

“It is a question of life and death for crores of people. They suffer from diseases such as asthma and cancer because of all this… We outright reject the suggestion of allowing stubble burning on certain conditions,” the court said.

The court said governments needs to be sensitive to the plight of people suffering from pollution, adding that incentives and machineries should be provided to farmers to discourage stubble burning. “What's the point of having all these developments if even stubble burning can't be stopped,” the court said.

The Attorney General replied that it’s not possible to control 2,00,000 farmers who will continue violating the rules, to which the SC said it was time to make chief secretaries accountable. “Time has come to punish chief secretaries now. Punjab chief secretary must be hauled up. Why should only poor farmers be punished? We will punish people at the top,” it said.

“Why are you the chief secretary if you can't protect people’s life? Let the central government rule the entire country if you say you can't do anything and everything has to be done by the central government,” the court added.

Noting that people dying isn’t given as serious attention as cattle deaths, the court said punishing farmers is not the solution either. “Punishing farmers isn't a solution. States will instead have law and order problems if you do this. Make them aware, sensitise them and give them incentives,” the court told Punjab government.

Details to follow

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
