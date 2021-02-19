Questioned Over No Mask, Juhu Beach Visitor Showers Blows, Abuses at Mumbai Civic Body Marshal

A scuffle broke out between a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) marshal and a tourist at Mumbai's Juhu Chowpatty after the personnel questioned him over not wearing mask.

In the video, the two can be seen showering blows, punches and abuses at each other. This comes as thousands of marshals fanned out to enforce mask wearing across Mumbai, which is battling a recent spurt.

The tally of confirmed infections is 10.96 million, the second highest after the United States, with more than 156,000 deaths. But actual infections could range as high as 300 million, a government serological survey showed this month.

In recent days, 75 per cent of India's new cases have been reported from the Kerala and Maharashtra. The two states already had the highest number of reported infections.

Health experts suggest the re-opening of educational institutes in Kerala and resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai could be key factors.

After a gap of 11 months, Mumbai resumed on February 1 full suburban train services, which before the pandemic carried a daily average of 8 million people.

The city has begun hiring marshals to enforce mask wearing. Out of nearly 5,000 marshals, around 300 would be deployed on the rail network, city authorities said. Indians have largely given up on masks and social distancing, Reuters reporting shows.

"Coronavirus ... has not yet left the country," the health ministry said on Twitter. "We still need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. No carelessness till there is a cure."