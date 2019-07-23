Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Quick Alert Saves Man After His Palm Gets Stuck Between Kolkata Metro Train Doors

The incident happened at 8.47 am at Netaji Bhavan station in a Dum Dum-bound non-AC train when the man boarded its second coach. Somehow, his palm got caught between the closing doors .

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Quick Alert Saves Man After His Palm Gets Stuck Between Kolkata Metro Train Doors
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: A palm of a man who was inside a Metro train coach got caught between the doors on Tuesday, but an alert RPF staff raised an alarm and the train was stopped immediately, preventing any possible injury to him, an official said.

The incident, which was reported at 8.47 am at Netaji Bhavan station in a Dum Dum-bound non-AC train, brought back memories of the horrific death of a man after he was dragged by a train as his hand got stuck between its sliding doors on July 13.

On Tuesday, the man boarded the second coach of the train. Somehow, his palm got caught between the closing doors, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

"There was, however, little or no possibility of any mishap since the rest of his body was inside the coach," Banerjee said, adding the man had himself pulled his fingers in as the train was stopped.

An alert RPF constable, on seeing the man's palm caught between the doors as the train started moving out of Netaji Bhavan station, raised an alarm and the motorman immediately stopped the train, she said.

"Only one coach and half of the second coach of the train had left the platform. The rest seven coaches were still within the platform area when the train was stopped," the spokesperson said.

The man was not penalised since the train left immediately after the incident with him inside the coach, she said. After the July 13 accident, the Metro authorities have decided to penalise anyone trying to stop a train by protruding any of his limbs or other objects between the closing doors. Door sensors prevent a train from moving if any of its doors are not closed properly.

A Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry is being held into the accident that claimed the life of Sajal Kanjilal.

Questions have been raised as to whether the door sensors did not work since one of Kanjilal's hands got stuck between the doors, but the train had started moving despite that.

The July 13 accident took place in a newly-inducted rake made by the Integral Coach Factory, Perumbur.

