Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
'Quiet Patriotism Can Defeat Muscular Nationalism': Chidambaram Takes Dig at BJP's Poll Performance
Taking a swipe at the BJP, P Chidambaram, who is in ED custody in a corruption case, said that miracles can happen if people shed their fear.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said party workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in elections as calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism.
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Chidambaram, who is in ED custody in a corruption case, said that miracles can happen if people shed their fear.
I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:Congress workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in an election.Calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 24, 2019
He said he had asked his family to tweet on his behalf. Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX media case and is now in Enforcement Directorate custody.
In the first assembly elections after the BJP's triumph in the Lok Sabha polls in May, the saffron party's electoral juggernaut met with some resistance in Maharashtra and Haryana with a resurgent Congress performing creditably in the northern state.
The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition was Thursday on course to retain power albeit with a reduced majority in Maharashtra where the opposition Congress-NCP alliance put up a good show while BJP-ruled Haryana appeared headed for a hung assembly and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala set to become the kingmaker.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
- IAS Officer Who Quit Over Kashmir Has Some Advice: Buy Washing Machine Before Leaving Job
- Ziva Helps Dad Dhoni Wash 'Big Vehicle' as Adorable Video Goes Viral