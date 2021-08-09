CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» India» Quit India Movement's Spirit Energised Youth of Nation: PM Narendra Modi
1-MIN READ

Quit India Movement's Spirit Energised Youth of Nation: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, and said the movement’s spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, and said the movement’s spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation. (PTI)

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, and said the movement’s spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

”Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism,” Modi tweeted on the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation, the prime minister said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 09, 2021, 12:40 IST