1-min read

Quizzed on Kashmir, Jaishankar Says Sure of 'One Democracy' Settling the Issue

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, Jaishankar also said the United Nations is 'far less credible today than it has been through its history'.

News18.com

Updated:February 15, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said countries across the world have become more nationalistic today, which has resulted in a less multilateral world.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, Jaishankar also said the United Nations is “far less credible today than it has been through its history”.

“United Nations is far less credible today than it has been through its history, which is not surprising because when you think about it, there are not too many things which are 75 years old and still as good as they were. Clearly, there is something that needs to be done there," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

At the discussion, Jaishankar also tackled the Kashmir question when he was asked by US Senator Lindsey Graham about the end of the conflict. "When it comes to Kashmir, I don't know how it ends, but let's make sure that two democracies will end it differently. And if you can prove that concept here, then I think it's probably the best way to sell democracy."

To this, the minister was quick to respond: "Don't worry, Senator. One democracy will settle it. And you know which one."

The Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories has faced international resistance though India has maintained that the issue is internal.

