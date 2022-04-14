Quota in Promotion: Centre Asks Depts to Collect Data on Inadequacy of Representation of SCs, STs

The Centre has asked all departments to collect data on inadequacy of representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) before implementing the policy of reservation in promotion for employees. It has also asked the departments to carefully assess the suitability of officers being considered for promotions.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) cited a Supreme Court order issued in January which outlined certain conditions that are to be satisfied by the government for the purpose of implementing the policy of reservation in promotions. These conditions include the "collection of quantifiable data regarding inadequacy of representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes" among others.

This judgement currently holds the field, the DoPT order said. "All the ministries/departments are required to ensure that the above conditions are complied with before implementing the policy of reservation in promotions and carrying out any promotions based thereon," it said.

In order to ensure maintenance of efficiency of administration, the DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) shall carefully assess the suitability of the officers being considered for promotion, said the order issued on Tuesday. The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum had in January urged the DoPT to immediately resume long-stalled promotions for its members.

The CSS Forum is an association of officers of the CSS, whose members form the backbone of the central secretariat's working.

