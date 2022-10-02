Diary to Development Model: How Bapu Has Inspired Narendra Modi to Keep Marching On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), urged the nation to “live up to the ideals of Bapu”.

PM Modi tweeted on Sunday, “Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.”

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/pkU3BJHcsm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

THE DIARY

Long before he became the PM, a page of Modi’s handwritten diary from the 1980s, bears a quote of Mahatma Gandhi.

It states: “The only real, dignified, human doctrine is the greatest good of all.”

"The only real, dignified, human doctrine is the greatest good of all" A quote by #MahatmaGandhi penned by a young Modi, the public welfare schemes of whom continue to echo the Mahatma's idea – Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. [Handwritten, Personal Diary, Quote from Mahatma Gandhi] pic.twitter.com/kiQyWzt1Jy — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 2, 2022

THE PORBANDAR VISIT

In 2001, just before taking oath as the CM, Modi paid a visit to Porbandar, where Gandhi was born. After a few days, he was sworn in as Gujarat’s Chief Minister and has been in public office for 21 years since.

At Porbandar, the place where #MahatmaGandhi was born, Modi looks at a portrait of the Mahatma. After a few days, Modi was sworn in as Gujarat's Chief Minister and has been in public office for 21 years since. [Porbandar, #GandhiJayanti, October 2, 2001] pic.twitter.com/ViItBAYhV0 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 2, 2022

JAN BHAGIDARI

In a video from an event in 2007, Modi is seen elaborating on Gandhi’s principle of Jan Bhagidari (public partnership) for freedom and explaining how it should be the guiding principle for development.

On #GandhiJayanti, here's the video that defined Modi's public policy journey – the philosophy of Jan Bhagidari.#MahatmaGandhi united people in their desire for freedom, through Jan Bhagidari. Modi calls for a similar movement for development. [Hindustan Times conclave, 2007} pic.twitter.com/qlSf091643 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) October 2, 2022

Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Gandhi was a forerunner of non-violence and truth. For the Indian liberation struggle, he founded the Satyagraha and Ahimsa movement. As the Father of the Nation, he spearheaded India’s independence struggle alongside many other national leaders in opposition to British rule in India.

The day is observed to spread the message of non-violence through public awareness and education. It is commemorated with the hope of building a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence.

