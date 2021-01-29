News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

R-Day Parade: Jat Regimental Centre, Delhi Police Adjudged Best Marching Contingents

File photo of the 72nd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (PTI)

File photo of the 72nd Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Defence Ministry said they have been adjudged on the basis of the assessment of the panels of judges and the results of the competitive presentation of the contingents.

The marching contingent of Jat Regimental Centre was deemed the best among all the armed forces' contingents that participated in the Republic Day Parade on the Rajpath, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The Delhi Police's marching contingent was chosen as the best among those of central armed police forces and other auxiliary forces, it noted.

"They have been adjudged on the basis of the assessment of the panels of judges and the results of the competitive presentation of the contingents," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Republic Day celebrations culminated on Friday with the Beating Retreat ceremony.


