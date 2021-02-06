R-Day Violence Accused Deep Sidhu's Facebook Videos Being Uploaded by Friend Abroad: Report

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who is said to have instigated protesting farmers on Republic Day, has been broadcasting videos on his Facebook page since, clarifying his actions. Police sources have told NDTV that the videos are being uploaded by his friend abroad.

"Deep Sidhu's Facebook account is handled by a woman friend of his. He would send her the videos and she would upload them from abroad," NDTV quoted police sources as saying.

Delhi Police on Wednesday had announced a monetary reward for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Sidhu, who has been named as an accused in the violence that unfolded after farmers took out a tractor rally on Republic Day.

The reward for providing information that can lead to the arrest of Sidhu has been set at Rs 1 lakh, while Rs 50,000 reward was announced for any information that could lead the police to arrest four others: Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh, for their alleged involvement in last Tuesday's violence.

A day after the R-day violence, Sidhu had uploaded a Facebook video saying the incident should not be given any communal colour nor the protesters dubbed as fundamentalists or hardliners.

But farm union leaders have accused the actor of attempting to derail the protest by instigating agitators.

In response, Sidhu in one of his videos said if he was being labelled a traitor, then all farmers were traitors as well. He has also blamed farmer leaders of backtracking from the protest.