1-MIN READ

R Sreelekha to Become Kerala's First Woman DGP

File photo of R Sreelkha. (Twitter/@ANI)

File photo of R Sreelkha. (Twitter/@ANI)

At the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Kerala government elevated her as DGP, as two DGP will be retiring from service on Sunday.

  • PTI Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Kerala Police will get its first woman Director General when R.Sreelekha assumes office as the new head of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services on June 1.

Presently an Additional Director General of Police, she currently heads the Jail Department.

At the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Kerala government elevated her as DGP, as two DGP will be retiring from service on Sunday.

Two years back itself she got the DGP's status, but the Centre allows only four DGPs for Kerala.

An 1988 batch IPS officer, she became the first woman Superintendent of Police in 1991 and since then, has had a glittering career.

She is slated to retire from service in December this year.


