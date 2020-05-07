INDIA

1-MIN READ

Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary to be a low-key affair during lockdown in Bengal

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:58 AM IST
Amid the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, the West Bengal government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Friday in a less colourful manner, a senior government official said.

"Rabindra Jayanti will be observed by the state government at 4 PM on May 8 at Cathedral Road in the southern part of the city. The honourable chief minister will remain present at the programme," he said on Wednesday.

"There will be no big celebrations like other years as no gatherings will be allowed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The chief minister will only garland the statue of Tagore. There will be no stage and no singing programme," he said.

Only accredited representatives of the media may cover the programme, the official added.

