Rabindranath Tagore Gave Away 'Nobel Prize': Biplab Deb's Latest Gaffe
The chief minister seems to have got his facts wrong. Deb made the statement in an apparent reference to Tagore's protest against Jallianwalla Bagh massacre. However, the fact remains the poet wrote to then viceroy Lord Chelmsford and repudiated his knighthood in protest, and not the nobel prize.
New Delhi: After a series of bizarre remarks, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is at it again. The chief minister has now claimed that Rabindranath Tagore “gave away his nobel prize” in protest against the British.
“Rabindranath Tagore had given away his nobel prize in protest against the British,” Deb said during the 157th birth anniversary of Nobel laureate and poet Rabindranath Tagore in Tripura.
The chief minister seems to have got his facts wrong. Deb made the statement in an apparent reference to Tagore's protest against Jallianwalla Bagh massacre of 1919. However, the fact is that the poet wrote to then viceroy Lord Chelmsford and repudiated his knighthood as a protest against the massacre, and not the nobel prize.
Deb, who took charge of Tripura in March, has made several remarks which have been triggered widespread criticism.
Claiming that the youths in Tripura run after political parties for government jobs, Deb had asked them to not waste their "crucial time" and instead milk cows or set up ‘paan’ shop to earn a living.
The CM had said that civil engineers should join civil services as they have the prior experience to build the society. He had also grabbed the headlines for questioning Diana Hayden’s Miss World title won 20 years ago and compared her with Aishwarya Rai.
Before the statement on Hayden, he had claimed that the Internet technology is nothing new to India as something on similar lines existed even in the Mahabharata era when Sanjaya would share updates about the Kurukshetra battle with Dhritarashtra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
