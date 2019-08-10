Take the pledge to vote

RAC Recruitment 2019: Application Process for DRDO, DST, ADA, GAETEC Begins Today at rac.gov.in

The online RAC Application Process 2019 for DRDO Recruitment 2019, DST Recruitment 2019, ADA Recruitment 2019 and GAETEC Recruitment 2019 will begin on Saturday, August 10 and will after three weeks.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
RAC DRDO, DST, ADA, GAETEC Recruitment 2019 | The Recruitment & Assessment Centre, or RAC, based in Delhi, has announced vacancies for DRDO, DST, ADA and GAETEC in an official notification. The online RAC Application Process 2019 for DRDO Recruitment 2019, DST Recruitment 2019, ADA Recruitment 2019 and GAETEC Recruitment 2019 will begin on Saturday, August 10 and will after three weeks. All the interested candidates can fill the application on the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in.

According to the notice, RAC has a total of 270 vacancies for Scientist ‘B’ in Defence R&D organization, 6 vacancies for scientist / engineer ‘B’ vacancies in Department of Science and Technology, 10 vacancies in Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru and four vacancies in Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, Hyderabad.

The detailed information regarding the eligibility, age and qualification can be checked on the direct link.

RAC DRDO, DST, ADA, GAETEC Recruitment 2019: Here’s How to Apply Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find advertisement 136 on the extreme right

Step 3: Read the detailed notification before applying for DRDO Recruitment 2019, DST Recruitment 2019, ADA Recruitment 2019 and GAETEC Recruitment 2019

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Open Application Form’ for Recruitment of Scientist B in DRDO, Scientist B in DST, Scientist / Engineer B in ADA & Executive Engineer in GAETEC

Step 5: Register you application and fill in the application, upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Once your application is successfully registered, you will receive a confirmation message.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
