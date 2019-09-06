Radha Ashtami: Date, Time and Significance of this Hindu festival

Lord Krishna’s consort, Radha, is a prominent figure in Hindu mythology. Radha Ashtami is a celebrated with much vigor in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Radha. As per Hindu beliefs, she is the incarnation or avatar of Goddess Lakshmi.

In accordance to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious eve of Radha Ashtami is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada, on the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha, which is the Ashtami Tithi. The occasion of Radha Ashtami falls 15 days after the festival of Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It usually takes place in the month of August or September according to the Gregorian calendar.

Devotees keep fast on Radha Asthami day. Goddess Radha is worshipped during Madhyana Kala, which is noon time according to Hindu division of the day.

Significance of Radha Ashtami

In Hindu mythology, the love of Lord Krishna and Radha is regarded as the most pious love which has ever taken place between any two people. Both of them are considered as one soul and therefore Lord Krishna amalgamates in Radharani.

According to Hindu scriptures, it is believed that those who fast on this day are blessed with prosperity. The festival is celebrated with extreme magnificence and grandeur in Vrindavan, Mathura and in Barsana, which is the birthplace of Radha.

Radha Ashtami 2019 Tithi Timings (Source: prokerala.com)

• Ashtami Tithi Begins at 08:49 PM

• Ashtami Tithi Ends 08:43 PM

