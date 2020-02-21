Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Radhe Radhe Trump': Spruced-up Agra Readies to Welcome Donald & Melania Trump for Taj Mahal Visit

As many as 3,000 dancers have also been roped in to perform at 16 spots on the route that leads to the mausoleum, while another 500 artistes would dress up as Radha and Krishna.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 21, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
'Radhe Radhe Trump': Spruced-up Agra Readies to Welcome Donald & Melania Trump for Taj Mahal Visit
Picture of a wall that has been painted ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Taj Mahal in Agra. (News18)

Lucknow: Preparations are underway in Agra in full swing to welcome US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal during their visit to the 338-year-old mausoleum on February 24.

The walls from the airport in the city to the Taj Mahal have been painted with depictions of different facets of the Indian culture.

Pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump have also been put up along with slogans like ‘Radhe-Radhe Trump’ and ‘Jai Shree Krishna Trump’.

(A slogan welcoming the first couple of US in Agra)

Sources said Trump and Melania will be welcomed with a peacock dance performance by 350 artistes at the airport. As many as 3,000 dancers have also been roped in to perform at 16 spots on the route that leads to the mausoleum, while another 500 artistes would dress up as Radha and Krishna.

Thousands of school children with US-India flags in their hands will greet the couple on their way to the Taj Mahal. The Municipal Corporation in Agra is getting the walls around Taj Mahal painted, while machines have been engaged to clean up the roads leading to the mausoleum.

The administration has also engaged hundreds of workers to clean the boards and hoardings, while repair work is being carried out on bumpy stretches.

Meanwhile, for the first time, mudpack (using multani mud or fullers earth) treatment is being given to the tombs of Mughal Emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India are hoping to complete all the mudpack and chemical treatment work by Sunday (February 22). The chandeliers above the graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz are also being cleaned up, said sources.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
