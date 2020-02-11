Radhika Khera (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Radhika Khera is a Indian National Congress candidate from Janakpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Corporate Advisior For Naveen Tours Pvt Ltd & Freelance. Radhika Khera's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 37 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 56 lakh which includes Rs. 11 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 45 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 9.2 lakh of which Rs. 9.2 lakh is self income. Radhika Khera's has total liabilities of Rs. 30.6 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Janakpuri are: Ashish Sood (BJP), Raj Kumar (BSP), Rajesh Rishi (AAP), Radhika Khera (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).

