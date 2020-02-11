Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Radhika Khera (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Radhika Khera (राधिका खेरा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Janakpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Radhika Khera has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Radhika Khera (राधिका खेरा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Janakpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Radhika Khera has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Radhika Khera is a Indian National Congress candidate from Janakpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Corporate Advisior For Naveen Tours Pvt Ltd & Freelance. Radhika Khera's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 37 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 56 lakh which includes Rs. 11 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 45 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 9.2 lakh of which Rs. 9.2 lakh is self income. Radhika Khera's has total liabilities of Rs. 30.6 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Janakpuri are: Ashish Sood (BJP), Raj Kumar (BSP), Rajesh Rishi (AAP), Radhika Khera (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Radhika Khera (INC) in 2020 Janakpuri elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
