Radhika Khera (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Radhika Khera (Cong) is Trailing.

Live election result status of Radhika Khera (राधिका खेरा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Janakpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Radhika Khera has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:41 AM IST

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AAP
Rajesh Rishi
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
30-Janakpuri-seat-delhi-assembly-result-live
Radhika Khera is a Indian National Congress candidate from Janakpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Corporate Advisior For Naveen Tours Pvt Ltd & Freelance. Radhika Khera's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 37 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 56 lakh which includes Rs. 11 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 45 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 9.2 lakh of which Rs. 9.2 lakh is self income. Radhika Khera's has total liabilities of Rs. 30.6 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Janakpuri are: Ashish Sood (BJP), Raj Kumar (BSP), Rajesh Rishi (AAP), Radhika Khera (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).

Janakpuri Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAP
--
--
Rajesh Rishi
BJP
--
--
Ashish Sood
INC
--
--
Radhika Khera
IND
--
--
Mahipal Singh
IND
--
--
Ramesh Chand Verma
BSP
--
--
Raj Kumar

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Radhika Khera (INC) in 2020 Janakpuri elections.

Click here for live election results of Radhika Khera candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

