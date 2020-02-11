Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Radhika Khera (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Radhika Khera (Cong) is Trailing.
Live election result status of Radhika Khera (राधिका खेरा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Janakpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Radhika Khera has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Radhika Khera (राधिका खेरा) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Janakpuri seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Radhika Khera has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Radhika Khera is a Indian National Congress candidate from Janakpuri constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Corporate Advisior For Naveen Tours Pvt Ltd & Freelance. Radhika Khera's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 37 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 56 lakh which includes Rs. 11 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 45 lakh as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 9.2 lakh of which Rs. 9.2 lakh is self income. Radhika Khera's has total liabilities of Rs. 30.6 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Janakpuri are: Ashish Sood (BJP), Raj Kumar (BSP), Rajesh Rishi (AAP), Radhika Khera (INC), Mahipal Singh (IND), Ramesh Chand Verma (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Radhika Khera (INC) in 2020 Janakpuri elections.
Click here for live election results of Radhika Khera candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1
- Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium