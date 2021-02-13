News18 Logo

Radio a Fantastic Medium That Deepens Social Connect: PM Modi

In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said he has personality experienced the positive impact of radio through 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly broadcast.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described radio as a fantastic medium which deepens social connect, as he extended his greetings to the countrymen on the World Radio Day.

In a tweet, he said he has personality experienced the positive impact of radio through 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly broadcast. "Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music.

This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat," the prime minister said.

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 is observed as the World Radio Day.

