Radio City Takes Up the Mantle for a Greener Skyline in Mumbai With ‘Hara Hai Toh Bara Ahe’ Campaign

Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all scheduled to launch the third leg of its popular ‘Kar Mumbaikar’ campaign. Through this four-week campaign, Radio City RJs Salil and Archana will visit several corners of Mumbai city and plant trees.The 'Hara Hai Toh बरं आहे' campaign in association with Santosh Shetty of ‘We all Connect’, will help replenish the green cover over in Mumbai by conducting plantation drives across the Mumbai city.During their popular morning show ‘Kasa Kai Mumbai’, the RJs will urge listeners to nominate their societies/ areas for this initiative and conduct a plantation drive, while broadcasting the on-air show from the same location.Thackeray actor Nawazuddin Siddique while extending his support to Radio City’s Kar Mumbaikar 'Hara Hai Toh बरं आहे' initiative, said, “Mumbai is facing several environmental problems that are on the rise and the receding green cover is one of the key aspects amplifying this issue. Promoting tree plantations in our own vicinity is a basic but vital step towards preservation of the environment which in turn will positively impact the health and safety of citizens."Radio City’s initiative, led by RJ Salil and RJ Archana is a great step towards raising awareness towards this cause. I hope that the initiative will highlight the significance of planting trees and drive every individual to take a step in the direction of developing a green, pollution free city," he added.Radio City’s RJ Salil and RJ Archana, said, “With the city observing a rapid environmental decline, plantation of trees is a crucial task, and through this campaign we want to urge Mumbaikars to take this issue seriously."In tandem with our brand philosophy, Rag Rag Mein Daude City, we hope that our campaign will inspire citizens to bring back Mumbai’s green cover and set an example for other cities to become a cleaner, greener space to live in,” they added.The campaign which will span on-air, on-ground and digital platforms, hopes to bring about a change in the mind-sets of citizens by illustrating how small and achievable changes can bring with a significant difference in the society.It should be noted that Mumbai’s tree cover, which was more than 35% in the 1970s, is less than 13% today, as per a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. The IISC scientists emphasized that at least 33% green cover is needed to ensure adequate oxygen for all citizens.Through the first two phases of the ‘Kar Mumbaikar’ campaign, Radio City has addressed various issues plaguing Mumbai like the pothole menace faced by citizens during the monsoon season.The ‘StreeDum’ campaign raised awareness against the objectification of women. True to its brand philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, Radio City will continue to leverage the power of radio to bring about a positive change in our society.(Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content)