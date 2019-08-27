Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rae Bareli District Hospital Lays Out Saffron Bedsheets for CM Yogi Adityanath's Visit

Sources said this was the first time that saffron striped bedsheets were used in the hospital. The Chief Minister is likely to pay a surprise visit to the hospital though it is not a part of his itinerary.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rae Bareli District Hospital Lays Out Saffron Bedsheets for CM Yogi Adityanath's Visit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Rae Bareli: Bedsheets with saffron stripes were laid out in wards of the district hospital in Rae Bareli on Tuesday, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit there.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr N.K. Srivastava said there was nothing unusual about the bedsheets. "The bedsheets are colour coded to ensure they are changed every day," he said.

Sources, however, said this was the first time that saffron striped bedsheets were used in the hospital. The Chief Minister is likely to pay a surprise visit to the hospital though it is not a part of his itinerary.

He is visiting Rae Bareli to pay homage to Rana Beni Madho Singh's statue. He will also offer tributes at the Shaheed Chowk and then attend another function before returning to Lucknow.

Incidentally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also reaching Rae Bareli, later in the day, to pay her condolences to the family of former MLA Akhilesh Singh, whose daughter Aditi Singh is now a Congress legislator. Akhilesh Singh passed away on August 20 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram