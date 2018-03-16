English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh May Get a Crucial Role in Team Rahul
Sources say, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh is all set to get a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress.
Seen here is a file photo of Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh.
Lucknow: A major reshuffle is on the cards for the Congress, as party president Rahul Gandhi starts building his new team ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Sources say, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh is all set to get a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress.
Speaking to News18, on speculations of a new role in UPCC, Aditi said, “I’m a woman and I understand their problems. A lot of work needs to be done for females of this state where rape and eve-teasing have become a common thing. If the party leadership considers me for any role, I will be happy to do it. It all depends on the top leadership to decide what responsibility they want to give me.”
A Masters in Management Studies from Duke University, USA, Aditi came back to India to take the baton over from father Akhilesh.
Aditi, who is considered to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, won the Rae Bareli seat with a margin of approximately 90,000 votes.
MLA Ardhana Mishra, who is daughter of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, is also expected to get a role in the organisation.
There are also reports that the current UPCC Head Raj Babbar might also be seen in a new role.
As per sources, names of Jitin Prasad and Pramod Tiwari are also in the race for a possible new UPCC Chief.
Also Watch
Sources say, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh is all set to get a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress.
Speaking to News18, on speculations of a new role in UPCC, Aditi said, “I’m a woman and I understand their problems. A lot of work needs to be done for females of this state where rape and eve-teasing have become a common thing. If the party leadership considers me for any role, I will be happy to do it. It all depends on the top leadership to decide what responsibility they want to give me.”
A Masters in Management Studies from Duke University, USA, Aditi came back to India to take the baton over from father Akhilesh.
Aditi, who is considered to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, won the Rae Bareli seat with a margin of approximately 90,000 votes.
MLA Ardhana Mishra, who is daughter of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, is also expected to get a role in the organisation.
There are also reports that the current UPCC Head Raj Babbar might also be seen in a new role.
As per sources, names of Jitin Prasad and Pramod Tiwari are also in the race for a possible new UPCC Chief.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- New Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures