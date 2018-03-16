Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh May Get a Crucial Role in Team Rahul

A major reshuffle is on the cards for the Congress, as party president Rahul Gandhi starts building his new team ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.Sources say, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh is all set to get a crucial role in Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress.Speaking to News18, on speculations of a new role in UPCC, Aditi said, “I’m a woman and I understand their problems. A lot of work needs to be done for females of this state where rape and eve-teasing have become a common thing. If the party leadership considers me for any role, I will be happy to do it. It all depends on the top leadership to decide what responsibility they want to give me.”A Masters in Management Studies from Duke University, USA, Aditi came back to India to take the baton over from father Akhilesh.Aditi, who is considered to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, won the Rae Bareli seat with a margin of approximately 90,000 votes.MLA Ardhana Mishra, who is daughter of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, is also expected to get a role in the organisation.There are also reports that the current UPCC Head Raj Babbar might also be seen in a new role.As per sources, names of Jitin Prasad and Pramod Tiwari are also in the race for a possible new UPCC Chief.