Raebareli District Magistrate Develops App to Contain Covid-19 Spread by Tracking & Centralising Data

Lucknow: A bureaucrat from Uttar Pradesh with a degree in paper technology from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has come up with a software application that can help contain the spread of the coronavirus by tracking and centralising data.

The single-window one-touch app developed by Raebareli District Magistatre Shubhra Sanexa can break the chain of COVID-19 infections. It is already being used by the Raebareli district administration in its fight against the spread of the virus.

The software, though not available for public use, will automate data collection, monitoring and tracking of potential COVID-19 infections. This will make the mechanism of identifying, testing, isolation and taking action based on test results more efficient and reliable.

Saxena told News18 all kinds of data like those who tested positive, their location and contact tracing are uploaded on this app. “I came up with the idea of develop software as the manual tracking of so much of data is difficult,” she said.

“The software is being used by the district disaster management team in Raebareli. If other districts are interested in using the app, I would be happy to provide them access to the app. The mobile app version of the software will be ready by Tuesday and it will help our teams going for door-to-door collection of data of symptomatic and suspected cases,” said the bureaucrat, who has worked as a software engineer abroad for more than five years before joining IAS.

Named COVID Containment App, its web version was launched recently (web link coronacontainmentrbl.com)

According to latest figures, more than 80 people in Raebareli district have been quarantined in institutional facilities, while over 12,000 who came from outside the district are home quarantined. Two patients reported from the district are undergoing treatment at the L1 quarantine facility in Lucknow.

