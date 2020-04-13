Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Raebareli District Magistrate Develops App to Contain Covid-19 Spread by Tracking & Centralising Data

The software, though not available for public use, will automate data collection, monitoring and tracking of potential COVID-19 infections. This will make the mechanism of identifying, testing, isolation and taking action based on test results more efficient and reliable.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 13, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Raebareli District Magistrate Develops App to Contain Covid-19 Spread by Tracking & Centralising Data
Raebareli DM Shubhra Saxena with her team of senior officials. (News18)

Lucknow: A bureaucrat from Uttar Pradesh with a degree in paper technology from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has come up with a software application that can help contain the spread of the coronavirus by tracking and centralising data.

The single-window one-touch app developed by Raebareli District Magistatre Shubhra Sanexa can break the chain of COVID-19 infections. It is already being used by the Raebareli district administration in its fight against the spread of the virus.

The software, though not available for public use, will automate data collection, monitoring and tracking of potential COVID-19 infections. This will make the mechanism of identifying, testing, isolation and taking action based on test results more efficient and reliable.

Saxena told News18 all kinds of data like those who tested positive, their location and contact tracing are uploaded on this app. “I came up with the idea of develop software as the manual tracking of so much of data is difficult,” she said.

“The software is being used by the district disaster management team in Raebareli. If other districts are interested in using the app, I would be happy to provide them access to the app. The mobile app version of the software will be ready by Tuesday and it will help our teams going for door-to-door collection of data of symptomatic and suspected cases,” said the bureaucrat, who has worked as a software engineer abroad for more than five years before joining IAS.

Named COVID Containment App, its web version was launched recently (web link coronacontainmentrbl.com)

According to latest figures, more than 80 people in Raebareli district have been quarantined in institutional facilities, while over 12,000 who came from outside the district are home quarantined. Two patients reported from the district are undergoing treatment at the L1 quarantine facility in Lucknow.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,316,840

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,865,979

    +13,754

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,571

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,224

    +1,030
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres