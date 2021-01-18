News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Rafale Fighter Aircraft to Feature in Republic Day Parade for First Time
1-MIN READ

Rafale Fighter Aircraft to Feature in Republic Day Parade for First Time

File photo of Rafale fighter aircraft.

File photo of Rafale fighter aircraft.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi. A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...