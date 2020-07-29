Roads Sealed Till 5pm, Section 144 Imposed Near Ambala Air Base as Rafale Jets Come Home Today | LIVE Updates

As first batch of five Rafale fighter jets are set to arrive in India around 2pm, the Ambala administration is gearing up for its landing as it seals roads leading to the Air Force Station in Haryana till 5pm.

A part of security tightening measure and prohibitory orders, the Ambala district administration has also barred people from flying private drones within the three-km radius of the air base. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages closer to the air base, an official said, adding that gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing is strictly prohibited.

Here are all the latest updates on Rafale jet's landing:

• The jets, which stopped over at UAE's Al Dhafra Air Base on their way from France, will take off for India around 11am, the official said. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will receive the jets at the Ambala air base.

• The jets took off from France on Monday after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. The fleet comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft, according to an IAF official.

• The first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base. The five Rafales are scheduled to be inducted into the IAF on Wednesday, though a formal induction ceremony would be held later. No 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, has been resurrected at the Ambala base to operate the Rafale aircraft. The resurrection ceremony in September 2019 was presided over by then Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, who had commanded the 17 Squadron during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

• Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said Ambala police have taken the necessary measures. The BJP leader and six-term MLA from Ambala Cantt said the people of Ambala are very enthusiastic and thousands would have come out on the streets to welcome the fighter jets before the touch down had there not been a pandemic.

• The minister further said that hadn't there been lockdown due to coronavirus, the residents would have come out and celebrated. "Today, history is being created. The people of Ambala are awaiting the arrival of Rafale fighter jets. If there was no COVID19, the people here would have welcomed the fighters jets with celebrations," he said.

• BJP's Ambala City MLA Aseem Goyal urged to people to light candles in their homes between 7-7:30 pm on Wednesday to welcome the Rafale jets.

• Nearly four years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF's combat capabilities.