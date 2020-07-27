First Batch of Rafale Jets Takes off from France, Likely to Stopover in UAE Before Reaching India on July 29

The first batch of five Rafale jets on Monday flew out of France and will arrive in India on Wednesday, July 29, following which the jets will officially join the Indian Air Force fleet in Haryana's Ambala.

The fighter jets, manufactured by France-based Dassault Aviation, are twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft. These are nuclear capable and can engage in both air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks.

The aircraft will have to travel 7,000 km to reach India, with stop over at UAE's Al Dhafra Air Base. There will be air-to-air refuelling on the way, sources said.

Reports suggest that the Rafale jets are likely to be deployed in the Ladakh sector on the Eastern Border with China in view of the border row with the country.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh received the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets and flew a sortie in the MMRCA fighter jet from a French airbase in Paris to gain first-hand experience of the aircraft.

Rafale was handed over to Singh on the foundation day of the Indian Air Force. The first Rafale bears a tail number ‘RB 01', where 'RB' stands for Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, who played an important role in negotiations for procuring 36 Rafale jets in the flyaway condition.

The first Rafale fighter jet was delivered in October last year, Ajay Kumar, secretary to the department of defence production, said. French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler had then said all the 36 Rafale jets will be delivered to the Indian Air Force within the next two years.