Rafale LIVE: Supreme Court to Decide Today if 'Stolen' Documents Can be Used as Evidence

Centre Claims Privilege Over Rafale Documents | The Narendra Modi government had claimed privilege over documents pertaining to the Rafale fighter jet deal with France and said those documents cannot be considered in evidence as per Section 123 of the Indian Evidence Act. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre had contended that no one can produce them in the court without the permission of the department concerned as those documents are also protected under the Official Secrets Act and their disclosure is exempted under the Right to Information Act as per Section 8(1)(a).
Event Highlights
In its December verdict, the apex court gave the Narendra Modi government a clean chit over the deal despite the Opposition’s allegations of corruption.
Alleging that there were several anomalies in the defence deal, Yechury said the government had not only acquired less number of fighter jets than what IAF required, but also did favours to its cronies in the deal. "Lesser fighter aircraft than what IAF required, favours to a crony who had set up a company weeks ago and now this: after dubious procedures with NSA negotiating directly in violation of processes. The corrupt Modi government will be held to account for playing with national security.
Sitaram Yechury Flays Modi Govt over Rafale Deal | CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the tirade against the Modi government over the Rafale deal on Tuesday. Lashing out at the government over reports of waiver given in the Rafale deal to two foreign defence companies, Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing" with national security.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the waivers, granted on August 24, 2016, were "exemptions" given to Dassault Aviation and another private French company from having to comply with provisions of the Standard Contract Document of the Defence Procurement Procedure, DPP-2013. He alleged that the waivers concerned two key issues — the provisions to be made in the offset contracts for arbitration and access to books of accounts of the industrial suppliers, which shows that the deal was a "scam" and certain favourites were "obliged".
'No Occasion to Doubt Rafale Deal Process' | While giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, said, “We are satisfied that there is no occasion to really doubt the process, and even if minor deviations have occurred, that would not result in either setting aside the contract or requiring a detailed scrutiny by the court.”
SC Gave Modi Govt Clean Chit in Rafale Deal in December | The Supreme Court, in its December verdict, gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government over the deal for Rafale fighter jets. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had held that “broadly the processes have been followed” and that India cannot remain unprepared in skies when its adversaries have acquired the most modern fighter planes.
SC Rafale Bench to be Headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi | A bench of Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph will decide on the Rafale review pleas. On March 14 the bench had said, "Only after we decide the preliminary objection raised by the Centre, we will go into other aspect of the review petitions, only if we overrule the preliminary objection, we will go into other details".
Rafale Petition Raised by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan | On March 14, the Supreme Court had reserved verdict on the preliminary objections raised by the Centre on admissibility of privileged documents annexed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie as also activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan in their review petition against the top court's December 14 judgement that dismissed all petitions against the Rafale jet deal.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
On March 14, the apex court had reserved verdict on the preliminary objections raised by the Centre on admissibility of privileged documents annexed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie as also activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan in their review petition against the top court's December 14 judgment. In its affidavit, the government said, the petitioners are guilty of leaking the sensitive information which has been widely circulated and is available to the country's enemy and adversaries.
Earlier, the Defence Ministry had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the fighter jet case, claiming that the documents submitted in the review petition are sensitive to national security.
Appearing for the government of India, Attorney General KK Venugopal had informed the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led bench on March 6 that documents cited by The Hindu newspaper in its reports on the controversial Rafale deal were stolen and cannot be shown in court as it would affect national security.
The government had also warned The Hindu with a case under Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on these documents.
The Central government had also claimed privilege over documents pertaining to Rafale deal and asserted that no one can produce them in the court without the permission of the department concerned.
-
09 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 108/920.0 overs 111/317.2 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
-
08 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KXIP 150/420.0 overs 151/419.5 oversKings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs KKR 139/320.0 overs 140/213.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs DC 149/820.0 overs 152/618.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
-
06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 136/720.0 overs 96/1017.4 oversMumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs