Rafale LIVE: Supreme Court to Decide Today if 'Stolen' Documents Can be Used as Evidence

Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com



On March 14, the apex court had reserved verdict on the preliminary objections raised by the Centre on admissibility of privileged documents annexed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie as also activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan in their review petition against the top court's December 14 judgment. In its affidavit, the government said, the petitioners are guilty of leaking the sensitive information which has been widely circulated and is available to the country's enemy and adversaries.



Earlier, the Defence Ministry had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the fighter jet case, claiming that the documents submitted in the review petition are sensitive to national security.



Appearing for the government of India, Attorney General KK Venugopal had informed the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led bench on March 6 that documents cited by The Hindu newspaper in its reports on the controversial Rafale deal were stolen and cannot be shown in court as it would affect national security.



The government had also warned The Hindu with a case under Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on these documents.



The Central government had also claimed privilege over documents pertaining to Rafale deal and asserted that no one can produce them in the court without the permission of the department concerned.