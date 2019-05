Rafale Office Break-in: IAF to Send Forensic Team to France to Probe Possible Data Theft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to send a Forensic team to investigate if any documents were stolen or copied during the break-in into Rafale Project management team office in Paris on May 19.“A forensic team comprising cyber forensic experts in planned to be sent for the probe. In the initial investigations, it has emerged that no hard disk or files have been stolen," the Ani quoted the government sources as saying. The team will be probing if any soft copies were stolen or copied by the break in at the Rafale PMT office.In a possible espionage attempt, unidentified persons had broken into the IAF Rafale project team office in Paris, which oversees the manufacture of the 36 Rafale fighter jets as a part of the deal between India and France. The sources, however, had said that no hard disk or document was stolen.The Rafale project team is headed by a Group Captain-rank officer who looks after issues related to the 36 Rafale combat aircraft, including the production timelines and training of Indian personnel who have to be trained for maintenance and flying operations of the plane, which India is acquiring.The office of the team is situated in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the French police there is investigating the case. Sources said the main aim of the break-in could have been to steal data as valuables or money are not kept in these administrative offices. The Indian Rafale team office is in the vicinity of French Dassault AviationThe Rafale deal has been at the centre of debates and war of war of words between the BJP and the Congress as party’s chief has been alleging corruption in the case.(With ANI inputs)(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)