Rafale Review Hearing Adjourned After Govt Seeks More Time to File Counter Affidavit
The government has been told filed to file the affidavit by Saturday.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the review petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale fighter jet to next Monday, May 6, after the central government sought time to file a counter affidavit. The government has been told filed to file the affidavit by Saturday.
