Rafale Verdict LIVE: Top Court to Decide on Petitions Seeking Probe Into Deal for 36 Fighter Jets

However, a batch of petitions, including those filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan sought a review, alleging that material facts were suppressed and a criminal investigation should be filed in the case. Bhushan also referred to the documents relating to alleged parallel negotiations being undertaken by the PMO and said that three members of the Indian Negotiation Team had objected to the parallel negotiations.

Nov 14, 2019 8:13 am (IST) On the CAG report | The government has also categorically denied misleading the court into believing that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had submitted its report on the Rafale deal. The petitioners had argued that the court was made to believe this by the government when the reality was there was no such CAG report at that point of time. The CAG report was filed in the Parliament only on February 15. Nov 14, 2019 8:11 am (IST) Why the Government Refutes All Charges in Rafale Deal | The government had objected to the review petitions, saying they were only an excuse for a fishing and roving inquiry into a sensitive defence buy. 1) It further maintained there was no element of criminality as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report had rubbished claims made that each Rafale jet was priced ₹1000 crore more than the earlier aborted deal by the UPA government with Dassault for 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA). 2) The government said all pricing details, files, documents and records were made available to the team of the CAG which worked out its own aligned cost. The cost of 36 Rafale jets cannot be “directly compared” with the original proposal to buy 126 combat aircrafts as “deliverables” were different, the Centre has argued. 3) The government had said an enquiry needed to be launched only if the complaint prima facie discloses commission of a cognisable offence. Nov 14, 2019 8:05 am (IST) What are the Allegations in Rafale Case? The Congress used the Rafale controversy as its main election plank against the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. It accused the BJP government of engineering major irregularities in the deal, alleging that the government purchased each fighter jet at much higher cost, roughly three times, than the Rs 526 crore per jet finalised by the UPA government. - It also been demanded that the Centre give an answer to why state-run HAL was kept out of the deal, while private enterprise RDL was chosen as the offset partner. The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and RDL also came under scrutiny as the Congress sought an explanation over why a 12-day old company with no experience in manufacturing fighter jets replaced aerospace major HAL. Nov 14, 2019 7:58 am (IST) SC to Also Hear Rahul Gandhi Contempt Plea Today | The court would also pronounce judgment in a related case of criminal contempt filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for wrongfully attributing the phrase chowkidar chor hai to the apex court. Gandhi had offered an unconditional apology to the court. Nov 14, 2019 7:54 am (IST) On May 10, the top court had reserved the decision on the pleas seeking a re-examination of its findings in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. Nov 14, 2019 7:52 am (IST) What Media Reports Said | In a series of articles published starting February, the national daily, The Hindu had reported that the defence ministry had in 2015 objected to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office with France. 1) It had also quoted from a dissent note written by three senior defence ministry officials who were the domain experts on the seven-member Indian negotiating team. 2) In the review pleas, the petitioners alleged that the court’s ruling in December last year had “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover”. 3) The government had denied the allegations and rejected them as completely baseless, stating that the petitioners relied on media reports in the case. Nov 14, 2019 7:47 am (IST) During the review, the Centre has maintained that that the pricing details could not be made public due to security concerns. However, Bhushan has questioned how revealing the price of the Rafale would affect national security when the RFP (request for proposal) for the 126 jets had all the technical details of the aircraft. Nov 14, 2019 7:44 am (IST) What the Court Said | While dismissing the petitions last December, the Bench had said it found “no occasion to really doubt the process” of decision-making, pricing and selection of offset partners. It had said there was no material to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially. Nov 14, 2019 7:44 am (IST) Events That Led to Today's Hearing | The December verdict had declined a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations in the purchase of 36 jets from France’s Dassault Aviation at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The review pleas were filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, among others, in December after a series of documents on the deal leaked from the defence ministry were published by The Hindu. Nov 14, 2019 7:41 am (IST) SC Hearing on Rafale Deal Today | A three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will today pronounce its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its December 14, 2018, judgment upholding the purchase of 36 Rafale jets by the government by giving the Centre a clean chit in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

The government on its part has denied any wrongdoing, with Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, objecting to the review petition.



The Centre initially argued that the court could not take these documents into account as they were “secret” and obtained through “unauthorised photocopying and leakage”. However, the SC struck down the contention in April and decided to hear the case on merits. Before the court reserved its order, the government in its final argument had opposed reopening of the Rafale case.



The Rafale case also took centrestage during the national elections when then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi started the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This however got him into trouble after he seemed to attribute his slogan to the apex court.



The BJP filed a contempt petition against Gandhi who admitted the words were never used by the court and his attribution came in the heat of the moment when he was campaigning in Amethi.



"It is unfortunate that this slogan got intermingled with my comments on and references to the apex court’s order dated 15.04.2019. My statement was made in the heat of political campaigning. It has been used (and misused) by my political opponents to project that I had deliberately and intentionally suggested that this Court had said Chowkidar Chor Hai! Nothing could be farther from my mind," he said in his affidavit.



Gandhi added, “It is also clear that no court would ever do that and hence the unfortunate references (for which I express regret) to the court order and to the political slogan in juxtaposition the same breath in the heat of political campaigning ought not to be construed as suggesting that the court had given any finding or conclusion on that issue.”



India formally took delivery of the first fighter jet when Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited France last month. The planes, however, will start arriving in India only beginning May 2020.