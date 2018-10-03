English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rafale Will be Game-Changer, We Had No Role in Picking Partner: Air Force Chief Dhanoa
Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa says there are “a lot of advantages” in Rafale fighter jet deal.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid the raging row over the Rafale fighter jet, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Wednesday said the deal was a "good package" and the aircraft will be a "game-changer" for the subcontinent.
Dassault Aviation selected the offset partner and the government and Indian Air Force had no role in it, he told reporters.
"Rafale is a good aircraft. It will be game-changer when it comes to the subcontinent. We have got a good package, got a lot of advantages in Rafale deal," the air chief said at a press conference.
The opposition led by the Congress has been accusing the government of benefitting Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence Ltd from the Rafale deal. The BJP has dismissed all the allegations as false.
The Rafale controversy took a new turn last month after Francois Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication Mediapart that France was given "no choice" on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault. The Indian government proposed the name of Reliance as offset partner for the French aerospace giant, he said.
Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.
Dassault Aviation selected the offset partner and the government and Indian Air Force had no role in it, he told reporters.
"Rafale is a good aircraft. It will be game-changer when it comes to the subcontinent. We have got a good package, got a lot of advantages in Rafale deal," the air chief said at a press conference.
The opposition led by the Congress has been accusing the government of benefitting Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence Ltd from the Rafale deal. The BJP has dismissed all the allegations as false.
The Rafale controversy took a new turn last month after Francois Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication Mediapart that France was given "no choice" on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault. The Indian government proposed the name of Reliance as offset partner for the French aerospace giant, he said.
Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- Barcelona a Top Side, Must Play As a Team During Difficult Days: Javier Saviola
- Pakistani Fan Rizla Rehan Humbled by Ravi Shastri’s Gesture
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Picture in Picture Mode' For Android Beta Users
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...