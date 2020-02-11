Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Raghav Chadha (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Raghav Chadha (राघव चड्ढा) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajinder Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Raghav Chadha has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha is one of the youngest leaders of the AAP, serving as a member of the National Executive Committee and in-charge of the Litigation Affairs department of the party. A practicing Chartered Accountant, Chadha was put in charge of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency for the general elections in 2019. He was born and brought in Delhi, attending Delhi University where he pursued a degree in Commerce. Chadha was motivated to join the Indian Corruption Movement, and later joined the AAP in 2012. He was an integral part of the committee that drafted AAP’s election manifesto for the 2013 elections. He contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.
Raghav Chadha is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Chartered Accountant. Raghav Chadha's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 31 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 20 lakh which includes Rs. 20 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.6 lakh of which Rs. 1.6 lakh is self income. Raghav Chadha's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
- 2020 Results
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajinder Nagar are: Jagdish (BSP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Rocky Tuseed (INC), Sardar RP Singh (BJP), Shashi Raj (BSNP), Satendra Narayan Singh (PJPS).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Raghav Chadha (AAP) in 2020 Rajinder Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
