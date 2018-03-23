GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 58/59 seats
27 10 4 3 3 2 2 1 2 4
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
1000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand2/2 seats
1100000000
Karnataka4/4 seats
1300000000
Kerala1/1 seats
0000000001
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana3/3 seats
0000300000
Uttar Pradesh9/10 seats
8000000001
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal5/5 seats
0140000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 86
UPA 57
OTH 100
1
»
1-min read

Raghuram Rajan Reveals Why He Stayed Away From Twitter

Rajan said this when asked about his absence in the social media during an interaction with reporters. The former RBI governor was in Kerala to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organised by the Kerala government.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2018, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raghuram Rajan Reveals Why He Stayed Away From Twitter
File photo of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan (Reuters)
Kochi: Renowned economist Raghuram Rajan on Friday said he has not joined microblogging site Twitter as he was not quick to respond to tweets in a few words in 30 seconds.

"I don't have time. My sense is that in many of these things, once you start engaging, you have to be consistent… I certainly can't because I don't have the ability to think quickly and respond in you know 20-30 seconds in 140 characters," he said in a lighter note here.

Rajan said this when asked about his absence in the social media during an interaction with reporters. The former RBI governor was here to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organised by the Kerala government.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You