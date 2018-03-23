English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raghuram Rajan Reveals Why He Stayed Away From Twitter
Rajan said this when asked about his absence in the social media during an interaction with reporters. The former RBI governor was in Kerala to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organised by the Kerala government.
File photo of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan (Reuters)
Kochi: Renowned economist Raghuram Rajan on Friday said he has not joined microblogging site Twitter as he was not quick to respond to tweets in a few words in 30 seconds.
"I don't have time. My sense is that in many of these things, once you start engaging, you have to be consistent… I certainly can't because I don't have the ability to think quickly and respond in you know 20-30 seconds in 140 characters," he said in a lighter note here.
Rajan said this when asked about his absence in the social media during an interaction with reporters. The former RBI governor was here to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organised by the Kerala government.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
