Before Netas Take a Bite, Presenting Today's 'Millet Only' Lunch at Parl | Check Mouth-watering Platter

From rotis made out of ragi and jowar to bajra and jowar khichdi and bajra kheer, a special ‘millet only‘ lunch awaits members of Parliament. To top it all, special chefs have also been brought in from Karnataka to make ragi specialities like Idli and ragi Dosa. The Tuesday gala lunch is part of an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the “Millet Year".

Rotis made out of ragi and jawar will be served to the members of Parliament to promote Millet-eating Culture, news agency ANI quoted its sources. The United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM) following PM Modi’s initiative.

A glimpse of the effort was recently seen in New York when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a five-course millet luncheon that was attended United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the Security Council.

Jaishankar told reporters before the luncheon that he hoped to “familiarise the members of the Security Council” with “all the virtues of millets”.

The meal was prepared at the Pierre Hotel, a part of the Tata Group Taj Hotels by Executive Chef Ashfer Biju who bills himself as “Crafter of Perishable Art” and showed how an array of dishes can be whipped up from the humble millets, even chocolate cakes.

It started with an appetiser of Winter Grains and Kale Salad made of pearl millets, watercress, kale, green apple, avocado and radishes with puffed millet and orange dressing.

The choices of main courses were Paneer Pasanda that featured finger millets and Makhani tomato sauce; Spice Roasted Branzino with millet kitchdi and Malabar coconut sauce, and Roasted Malai Chicken, also with the kitchdi and Khorma sauce.

They were served with millet and sprouted lentil Poha, sweet corn and millet fritters with scallion chutney, along with cucumber raita and Indian breads.

The dessert was millet chocolate pudding and Big Apple millet bundt cake. The meal ended with Petite Fours.

The government of India notified Millet as a nutritious -cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the Poshan Mission campaign. Under the National Food Security Mission (NFMS), a nutritious cereal component for Millet is being implemented in 212 districts of 14 States.

Asia and Africa are the primary production and consumption centres of Millet crops. India, Niger, Sudan and Nigeria are the primary producer of millet. Jowar and Proso Millets (Common Millet) are the most cultivated millets in the 112 and 35 countries respectively.

