'Ragman to Rioter': Jahangirpuri Accused Salim Chikna Has a Criminal Past

Twelve years ago, Salim Chikna, one of the accused in the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence case, had robbed a man of Rs 600 on knife point for which he was arrested eight months later by the Delhi Police.

According to a police dossier obtained by IANS, Sheikh Salim alias Salim Chikna, 36, who was born in Jahangirpuri area, could not finish his studies due to financial crunch.

After growing up, he started working as a ragman but later fell into bad company and started committing crimes to make easy money.

Chikna is accused of being one of the most violent rioters during the communal clashes that broke out in Jahangirpuri on April 16, and has been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

On April 20, a Delhi Court had extended his police custody by another three days.

“He only spilled out the truth under sustained interrogation,” an official said.

Chickna, who has always lived in Delhi, has a family of four — wife, mother and two brothers.

Although he was not been found involved in any criminal activity since 2010, sources claimed that he committed offences under the garb of a scrap dealer.

The police have so far arrested 25 persons besides apprehending two juveniles in connection with the case.

