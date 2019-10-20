Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ragpickers Rape Goa Woman Waiting at Delhi Bus Stand, 1 Arrested

The incident happened on September 16 and the arrest was made last Wednesday. Police said 4,000 vagabonds were verified to establish identity of the suspects, ragpickers from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ragpickers Rape Goa Woman Waiting at Delhi Bus Stand, 1 Arrested
Representative image.

New Delhi: A month after a woman from Goa was allegedly raped and assaulted when she was waiting at a bus stand in the city, the Delhi Police said it has arrested a man, while another suspect is still on the run.

The incident happened on September 16 and the arrest was made last Wednesday. Police said 4,000 vagabonds were verified to establish identity of the suspects, ragpickers from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

The woman, a native of Goa, was to catch a bus from the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand but she reached early and decided to spend the night at nearby Indraprastha Park bus stop, police said.

While she was sleeping, two men -- Abdul Khalid and Munna -- dragged her to the bushes behind the bus stop, which is located on the Ring Road, and allegedly raped her. They also assaulted her when she tried to resist, officials said.

The woman managed to escape with the help of a motorist who stopped on hearing her screams. Khalid and Munna too fled the spot.

Police said they have arrested Khalid from the Sarai Kale Khan area following a tip-off, while a hunt is on for Munna.

Khalid has confessed to the crime and said that he and Munna were in an inebriated state on the night of the incident, police said.

"During investigation, clothes of the survivor in torn condition, her slippers and a 'gamchha' were recovered from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The accused admitted that the 'gamchha' or the towel belonged to him, Biswal said. Khalid has been produced before a court, he said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab Munna.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram