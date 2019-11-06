Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rags to Riches: Beggar Outside Puducherry Temple Found With Rs 15k Cash, Lakhs in Bank, Aadhaar Card

Parvatham (70) is said to have earned the money by seeking alms from devotees visiting the temple and she refused to move from the spot when the authorities asked her to.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Rags to Riches: Beggar Outside Puducherry Temple Found With Rs 15k Cash, Lakhs in Bank, Aadhaar Card
Image is used for representation purpose only. (Photo: Reuters)

Puducherry: Officials of a temple here were shocked to find a beggar having cash totalling Rs 15,000 and a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit.

That the beggar woman had so much money came to light when the temple authorities were clearing the pavement near the place of worship.

Parvatham (70) is said to have earned the money by seeking alms from devotees visiting the temple and she refused to move from the spot when the authorities asked her to.

Then, they informed the police who checked her bag and found it contained Rs 15,000 in cash and also a bank passbook in her name with around Rs 2 lakh as balance. There was also an aadhaar card in the bag.

The woman was shifted to a home for the aged and their relatives in Kallakurichi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu were informed, said the police.

