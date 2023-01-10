Rags to Riches: Bengal Woman Who Works as Domestic Help Wins Lottery, is Now a Millionaire

Putul Hari, a resident of West Bengal’s Asansol, used to work as a domestic help. But her fortunes changed overnight after she won a lottery worth millions.

Putul’s husband does not earn much so she goes to work at other houses to support the family. She had to take loans for her ailing son’s treatment and daughter’s marriage. But now she does not have to worry about this more as she has won the first prize of one crore rupees in the lottery conducted by the state government.

An emotional Putul expressed her desire to build a house with the money and also wants to pay off her debts. Putul, a resident of Prem Nagar, bought the lottery ticket on Sunday night for Rs 30. After winning the award, she approached the police at Sen Raleigh Road in Asansol seeking security in fear and panic.

“This time maybe I will get some peace by paying the debt. I can build a decent house. My earnest desire is to provide my son best treatment,” she said.

A teary-eyed Putul said that she doesn’t have to worry about running the family every day from now. However, even after receiving crores of rupees, Putul is unwilling to quit her job.

Read all the Latest India News here