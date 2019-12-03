Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Rahul Bajaj's Bold Remarks Have Made Other Industrialists Speak up': Ashok Gehlot Says Govt Will Now 'Wake up'

Rahul Bajaj, the chairman of Bajaj group, had openly told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that people were afraid of criticising the BJP government's policies.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Rahul Bajaj's Bold Remarks Have Made Other Industrialists Speak up': Ashok Gehlot Says Govt Will Now 'Wake up'
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: Reacting to industrialist Rahul Bajaj's comments on the central government, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his "bold" remarks have made other people and industrialists in the country speak up.

"After Bajaj's bold comments, people in Parliament spoke openly yesterday. Industrialists are also speaking now. Otherwise they were tight lipped," he told reporters here.

Gehlot said now that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Bajaj have spoken about deficiencies in the government's policies, he hoped that big industrialists have got the courage to speak up. "Small or big, all industrialists were suffering but no one dared to speak," he said.

The chief minister said that the former prime minister has explained how the country was in economic crisis today.

"People did not understand and were not accepting this. I believe that (after the comments) people would understand and efforts would be made to restore the economy," he said.

He said Bajaj's comment would wake the government which would also see which direction the country was heading in.

Bajaj, the chairman of Bajaj group, had openly told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at a programme in Mumbai on Saturday that people were afraid of criticising the BJP government's policies and that no one in the business community would speak about economic issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram