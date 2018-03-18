Rahul Dravid Files Complaint Against Bengaluru Ponzi Firm, Says Yet to Get Rs 4 Crore Back

Former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid has lodged a police complaint against a Ponzi company, confirming a March 12 report by News18.In his complaint against Vikram Investments, Dravid said he had invested Rs 20 crore in the company in the hope of higher returns, but got only Rs 16 crore back. The company is yet to pay him Rs 4 crore to match his initial investment, the cricket legend told Indiranagar police.The complaint has been transferred to Banashankari police, who are investigating the scam estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore.Earlier, Bengaluru police arrested the owner Raghavendra Sreenath along with agents Sutram Suresh, Narasimhamurthy, KC Nagaraj and Prahlad for duping over 800 people.Interestingly, Suresh is a well-known sports journalist in Bengaluru. Police said he was instrumental in convincing sports legends like Dravid, badminton sensation Saina Nehwal and former badminton star Prakash Padukone in investing money in this Ponzi scheme."They have been sent to police custody for 14 days. The gang has duped the investors of over Rs 300 crore. We are verifying the documents," a police officer said.The police claim that the accused persons have revealed the names of the investors and the officers are checking their bank account details.The company had promised up to 40% returns on investments and many people fell for it, the police claimed.