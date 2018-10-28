English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Easwar in Custody Again, This Time for Threatening to 'Spill Blood' in Sabarimala Temple
The Right-wing activist had claimed that 20 Lord Ayyappa devotees were ready to inflict knife injuries on themselves and "spill blood" in the temple premises.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Right wing activist Rahul Easwar has been taken into police custody after his provocative remarks on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple in Kerala. It is for the second time since the Sabarimala controversy surfaced that Easwar has been detained.
He had claimed that 20 Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of women in the age group of 10 and 50 were ready to inflict knife injuries on themselves and "spill blood" on the temple premises which would have forced the priests to close the gates on account of impurity.
“People must remember if devotees are provoked, we have our own ways," he had said on October 25.
A case was registered against Easwar on Friday, who belongs to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala tantris (priests), on the basis of a complaint filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native, the police said.
He has been charged under IPC Section 153A for promoting enemity between groups in the basis of religion.
Easwar’s statement received backlash from the state government. The Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that statement pointed towards a conspiracy of the devotees.
The BJP too distanced itself from Easwar’s remark.
Rahul Easwar later said that though the people were ready to take the step to bar women from entering the temple premises, he had discouraged them from doing so.
Easwar has been spearheading the protest against Supreme Court’s ruling to allow women of all age groups to enter the premises of Lord Ayyapa’s temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala. He was areested on October 17 for ‘unlawful assembly, rioting and obstructing public servant from discharging his duty”. He was remanded to judicial custody and was granted bail on October 22.
So far in connection with the sabarimala violence 2825 people were arrested across the state of which 126 were remanded and 495 cases have been registered.
The temple had witnessed high drama with around a dozen women in 10-50 age group being prevented from entering the temple by protesting devotees after the doors were opened for
all women following the Supreme Court verdict.
The Kerala High Court had Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking barring of entry of women in the menstrual age group into the Sabarimala hill shrine till additional facilities were set up for them, and said the petitioner can approach the Supreme Court.
He had claimed that 20 Lord Ayyappa devotees opposing the entry of women in the age group of 10 and 50 were ready to inflict knife injuries on themselves and "spill blood" on the temple premises which would have forced the priests to close the gates on account of impurity.
“People must remember if devotees are provoked, we have our own ways," he had said on October 25.
A case was registered against Easwar on Friday, who belongs to the Thazhamon family of Sabarimala tantris (priests), on the basis of a complaint filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native, the police said.
He has been charged under IPC Section 153A for promoting enemity between groups in the basis of religion.
Easwar’s statement received backlash from the state government. The Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that statement pointed towards a conspiracy of the devotees.
The BJP too distanced itself from Easwar’s remark.
Rahul Easwar later said that though the people were ready to take the step to bar women from entering the temple premises, he had discouraged them from doing so.
Easwar has been spearheading the protest against Supreme Court’s ruling to allow women of all age groups to enter the premises of Lord Ayyapa’s temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala. He was areested on October 17 for ‘unlawful assembly, rioting and obstructing public servant from discharging his duty”. He was remanded to judicial custody and was granted bail on October 22.
So far in connection with the sabarimala violence 2825 people were arrested across the state of which 126 were remanded and 495 cases have been registered.
The temple had witnessed high drama with around a dozen women in 10-50 age group being prevented from entering the temple by protesting devotees after the doors were opened for
all women following the Supreme Court verdict.
The Kerala High Court had Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking barring of entry of women in the menstrual age group into the Sabarimala hill shrine till additional facilities were set up for them, and said the petitioner can approach the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
- Priyanka Can't Wait for the Moon to Rise As She Keeps First Karva Chauth for Nick; See Pic
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...