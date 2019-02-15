LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rahul Forms Key Poll-related Panels of Cong in Delhi, MP and Meghalaya

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was named as the head of the party's election committee in the state.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 8:00 AM IST
File Photo. Congress party President Rahul Gandhi speaks during a rally (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed key poll-related panels for the party's Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya units on Thursday.

He formed the election committee, the coordination committee, the campaign committee, the publicity committee, the manifesto committee, the media coordination committee and the election management team of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit was named as the head of the coordination committee and the election committee.

Gandhi also formed the party's election committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, publicity committee and election management team for Meghalaya.

He also formed the party's election committee, coordination committee, media committee, manifesto committee and the election management team for Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was named as the head of the party's election committee in the state.

Meanwhile, Rahul Thakur was appointed the vice-president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
