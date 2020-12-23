Rahul Gandhi Among 10 MPs Who Extended Max Support to Constituents During Lockdown: Survey

BJP’s Ujjain MP, Anil Firojiya, YSRCP’s Nellore MP, Adala Prabhakara Reddy, and former Congress chief and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi are among the few leaders who extended maximum assistance to the residents of their respective constituencies during the Covid-19 triggered lockdown, a survey revealed.

A New Delhi-based citizen engagement platform, GovernEye Systems conducted this survey, which was launched on October 1. In the survey, 25 Lok Sabha MPs were shortlisted on the basis of nominations and the top 10 MPs were then identified based on on-ground interviews and feedback from the respective constituencies, Indian Express reported.

These top 10 MPs were- Anil Firojiya (BJP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Rahul Gandhi (INC), Mahua Moitra (TMC), L.S. Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Hemant Tukaram Godse (Shiv Sena), Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD), Shankar Lalwani (BJP), Dr. T. Sumathy (a) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK) and Nitin Jairam Gadkari (BJP).

Reportedly, GovernEye stated that a total of 33,82,560 valid nominations were received for 512 Lok Sabha MPs between Oct 1 and Oct 15, this year.

In a statement to IE, Manjunath Keri, Senior Project Lead of the survey team stated that the results don’t reveal the stories of courage and selflessness of these MPs that our teams heard during their conversations with people across various constituencies.

For all the negative publicity our elected representatives get, we don’t hear the stories of how some MPs and their teams risked their personal safety to serve their constituency, he added.