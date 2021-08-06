Rahul Gandhi Among Oppn Leaders at Jantar Mantar to Express Solidarity with Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several opposition party leaders on Friday gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws and participate in the ‘Kisan Sansad’. Leaders of 14 opposition parties met in Parliament house at 10 M and decided to extend their support to the farmers’ agitation and sit in solidarity with them.

Gandhi and several other leaders of Opposition parties were present in the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Opposition leaders including Gandhi will participate in the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar and support the farmers in their demand for repeal of farm laws, Kharge told reporters after the meeting. “The Opposition leaders’ meeting decided to hold their protest in Jantar Mantar at 1 PM and sit with the protesting farmers," a senior leader was quoted as saying by PTI.

Opposition leaders join farmers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi in their protest against farm laws.TMC, BSP and AAP are not participating in the Opposition's protest against farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zpx0UgazCW — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders reach Jantar Mantar, Delhi to extend support to farmers in their protest against farm laws by raising slogans with a placard 'Save Farmers, Save India' pic.twitter.com/VMyi4ShlYo— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

#WATCH | Opposition leaders raise slogans against 'farm laws' and 'Pegasus' on their way to Jantar Mantar, Delhi to join farmers protest pic.twitter.com/QsE7CD8OQi— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

The leaders would travel from Parliament at 12.30 PM in a bus and would participate in the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar. Leaders of several parties including the Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, AAP, CPI, IUML, RSP, NC and LJD attended the opposition meeting. The opposition leaders also discussed their floor strategy in both houses of Parliament during the meeting..

