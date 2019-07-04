English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi Appears Before Mumbai Court in Defamation Case Filed by RSS Worker
An RSS activist has filed a defamation case against Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.
Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Thursday. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Mumbai: A day after publicly announcing his resignation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi landed here on Thursday to appear before a local court in a defamation case.
An RSS activist has filed a defamation case against Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.
Gandhi arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and left for the court in south Mumbai.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
Tuesday 02 July , 2019 Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
Monday 01 July , 2019 Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Monday 01 July , 2019 Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
Monday 01 July , 2019 First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Offers Rs 1,000 Cashback With 4G Hotspot; But The Final Price is Not Different From Before
- This Game of Thrones Theory Reveals Why Jon Snow Really Killed Daenerys Targaryen
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- Streaker Interrupts England vs New Zealand Clash at Durham
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results