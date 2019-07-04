Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Gandhi Appears Before Mumbai Court in Defamation Case Filed by RSS Worker

An RSS activist has filed a defamation case against Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Thursday. (Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: A day after publicly announcing his resignation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi landed here on Thursday to appear before a local court in a defamation case.

An RSS activist has filed a defamation case against Gandhi for allegedly linking the organisation to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Gandhi arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and left for the court in south Mumbai.

