Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Kerala to Review Flood Situation in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi would later visit some rain-hit places in neighbourig Mallappuram district, three assembly segments of which form part of Wayanad constituency.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days. Eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state on Thursday (Aug 8), bringing back memories of last year's devastating floods. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday began his Kerala visit to review situation in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency ravaged by floods and landslides.

Accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Gandhi arrived at the Karipur airport near here on Sunday afternoon. He would later visit some rain-hit places in neighbourig Mallappuram district, three assembly segments of which form part of Wayanad constituency, party sources said.

Gandhi, who won with a record margin from the hill constituency in the April Lok Sabha elections, said during his stay he would visit relief camps across Wayanad and review relief measures with state government officials.

"For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, #Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials," he tweeted.

Several people have so far lost their lives in Wayanad and Malappuram districts in the monsoon fury while many are feared missing in a major landslide. Gandhi had said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the District Collector of Wayanad and Congress workers in the state regarding the flood situation in his constituency.

This is his second visit to Wayanad after the election. Earlier, he had come on a three-day thanksgiving visit when he addressed road shows and public meetings in the constituency.

Gandhi chose Wayanad as his second seat in addition to party stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which he, however, lost in the 2019 polls.

