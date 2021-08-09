CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» India» Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Srinagar To Inaugurate Party Head Office
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Srinagar To Inaugurate Party Head Office

Rahul Gandhi is set to inaugurate party's Kashmir head office (File photo: AFP)

Rahul Gandhi is set to inaugurate party's Kashmir head office (File photo: AFP)

"He will also interact with party leaders and workers at the party office," a Congress leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir during which he will inaugurate the party’s head office here. Gandhi was received at the Srinagar airport this evening by senior Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, a Congress leader told PTI.

The Congress MP is scheduled to attend a wedding reception of Mir’s son at a hotel here in the evening where the heads of political parties in the UT have also been invited, he said. Those invited include NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

On Tuesday morning, Gandhi will visit the Kheerbhawani temple in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and the Dargah Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake here to pay his obeisance, the leader said. At 11:30 AM, the Congress MP will inaugurate the Congress Bhawan at MA Road in the heart of the city here, he said.

“He will also interact with party leaders and workers at the party office," the Congress leader added. Gandhi will leave for Delhi later on Tuesday.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 09, 2021, 23:48 IST