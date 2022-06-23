CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Rahul Gandhi Asks Party Workers to Assist in Rehabilitation Operations for Assam Floods
1-MIN READ

Rahul Gandhi Asks Party Workers to Assist in Rehabilitation Operations for Assam Floods

Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt condolences to people facing the Assam floods. He urged his Party workers to help in the rescue and rehabilitation operations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Assam and urged party workers to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday as 12 more people were killed and 55 lakh people affected across 32 districts with the rising Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating new areas.

”My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Gandhi said on Twitter. ”I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations,” the former Congress chief said.

first published:June 23, 2022, 11:59 IST