Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre As SC Backs Women Officers in Forces

Slamming the Central Government, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that it had disrespected every women by arguing against Army commission.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre As SC Backs Women Officers in Forces
File photo of Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government over its stand in the Supreme Court that women officers do not deserve command posts or a permanent service in the Indian Army.

The Congress leader also welcomed the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement and said, “The Govt disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men.

“I congratulate India’s women for standing up and proving the BJP govt wrong,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

A division bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud directed that there will not be any absolute bar on giving women command postings. It also directed the government to grant commission to women within three months.

“Women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and a change of mind set is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces,” the bench observed.

Welcoming the historic judgement by the Supreme Court, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the order is a befitting reply to the prejudice of BJP government towards women’s power.

“Women are capable – in the army, in valor and in water, land, sky,” Priyanka said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court, in a historical verdict, pronounced that all women be considered for permanent commission in the Army and be given command posting on par with their male counterparts.

In a written note, the Apex Court said that women officers above 14 years of service would be permitted to serve up to 20 years without consideration for permanent commission and would be released with pensionary benefits subject to meeting disciplinary and medical criteria.

The note also mentioned that women officers having over 20 years of service would be released with pensionary benefits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram